Father and son pets at Dogs Trust in Kenilworth are searching for their fur-ever home

The team at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are looking for a forever family home for a Bichon Frise father and son duo who are devoted to each other.

It is believed that nine-year-old Boris has lived with his 13-year-old dad, Alfie, all his life and the team at the Honiley-based rehoming centre are determined to find them a new home together.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Dogs Trust Kenilworth manager said: “We can’t ever remember having a Bichon Frise father and son here at the centre, so they have created quite a stir.

Father and son Alfie (left) and Boris are looking for a new home together. Photo supplied

"Wherever they go they attract a lot of attention.

“It is definitely a case of like father, like son as they both have great, friendly, fun personalities.

"They have come from a very loving home but have found themselves looking for a new family after a change in circumstances meant they could no longer stay with their owner.

“We believe they have always lived with the same family so this has been a huge change for them, but they have adjusted brilliantly. As long as they are by each other’s side, they are happy.”

Alfie and Boris pictured with canine carer Jules Regan-Davies. Photo supplied

Boris and Alfie could live with teenagers but would prefer a quieter home where their owners are around most of the time at first as they aren’t used to being home alone.

Emma-Jane added: “They are delightful and make us smile every day.

"They are confident dogs, but Boris likes to take a little longer than his dad to get to know new people. However, we have found that a tasty treat is the way to his heart.

“We are hoping that if anyone is looking for double the love and double the fun of the four-legged kind, they look no further than Boris and Alfie.”

Alfie playing. Photo supplied