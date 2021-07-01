Festival of photography launched to celebrate of the beauty and character of Leamington and the surrounding Warwick district - here's how to enter

Photo by Matthew Sugars

A gallery in Leamington has launched a public festival of photography to run through the summer into the autumn of 2021.

Leamington PhotoFest, being organised by Gallery Photiq in Park Street, is 'a celebration of the beauty and character of Leamington and the surrounding Warwick district' which is an event 'designed to inspire positive spirit within the community as we collectively emerge from the pandemic and resulting lockdowns'.

Nat Coalson, co-owner and director of Gallery Photiq, said: “After the difficult year we’ve all endured, we wanted to create something people can look forward to, and a fun project for

everyone to work on together.

"Leamington PhotoFest is a great chance for all the family to get out and about again with their cameras (or smartphones) and capture what is so special about our

lovely area.”

The Leamington PhotoFest competition will welcome submissions of photography from all UK residents.

Entries are divided into three categories: under-16, amateur and professional.

There is no limit to the number of entries an applicant can make, but the requirements of all photos are that they were created within the boundaries of Warwick district during 2021.

All submitted photos will be judged by a panel of experienced photographers and artists based in the community: Nat and Ruth Coalson of Gallery Photiq, Kate Livingston of Art in the Park festival, and well-known fine art photographers Linda Scannell and Matthew Sugars.

Fifty photos will be selected for public exhibition.

They will be printed and mounted for display by master printer Nat Coalson.

The prints will be shown in a public exhibition at Gallery Photiq throughout November 2021.

A range of awards and prizes will be presented to the creators of winning images.

First and second place winners, along with highly commended entries, will be selected from each category, with prizes given to each photographer.

Several other awards will be given in special categories; for example, a People’s Choice award will be chosen by public vote, held during the gallery exhibition. A Gallery Choice

award will also be given, the prize a solo photography exhibition at Photiq in 2022.

Along with Epson and Permajet, numerous local businesses are providing support for the event, including Grow Marketing & Media based in Warwick.

Further sponsor support is being organised, which is expected to increase the range of prizes offered.

Online submissions are being accepted through 30th September 2021. The exhibition will run from November 1-30.

An awards event is being planned, with a date and details to be announced during the summer.