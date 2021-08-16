First exhibition for one of the country's smallest art galleries in Leamington
The Art Box, based in a formerly disused iconic red public telephone box at Christchurch Gardens in the town centre, is hosting a display of lockdown photography by year 8 and 9 artists from Kingsley School.
The display will continue until early September, when a new show of landscapes will be unveiled.
Paul Dickins, the secretary of the Friends of Christchurch Gardens group, said: “We are delighted that Leamington Town Council approved the Friends’ proposal for a mini art gallery, investing in the refurbishment and restoration of the kiosk.
"We are looking forward to exhibitions by pupils from local schools and anticipate some wonderful creativity."
The Art Box is located on Clarendon Avenue, at the edge of Christchurch Gardens, known locally as Top Park, opposite the north end of The Parade.
The friends group, which is part of charity, the Leamington Society, is made up of local volunteers who are passionate about maintaining and improving the gardens for everyone’s benefit. You can follow and support their work through their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofChristchurchGardens