Fitness centre that promises to 'provide gym-goers with a fitness experience like no other' set to open in Leamington

Left to right – Helen, Meg and Tim Exeter from MegaBox Fitness. Photo supplied

A fitness centre, focused on a unique boxing and exercise circuit programme, is set to launch Leamington town centre.

MegaBox Fitness, situated above The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street, will open its doors on July 26, and promises 'to provide gym-goers with a fitness experience like no other'.

Combining the latest gym technology with experienced trainers, the MegaBox studio will allow up to 14 people at a time complete a 45-minute circuit session.

Combining boxing and fitness, the workouts are designed for a range of fitness levels – from beginners to more experienced athletes.

MegaBox is the brainchild of Meg Exeter, a qualified and experienced PT who has spent her career training private clients and pro-athletes in the UK and the South of France.

She says: “I have grown up in the world of sport and fitness – my dad, Tim, who is an elite sports performance coach, as well as my mum and grandad have all worked in the industry, so I developed a passion for sport and helping people achieve their fitness goals pretty early on.

“Having worked at a number of private member clubs, I began looking at how gyms and PTs were operating, and how training was delivered.

"I’m passionate about ensuring people train at the right level for them, something which is often overlooked in most gyms.

"It’s so important to be in tune with your body, that’s the best way to achieve results and stick with a fitness programme.

"I have trained clients at all levels, from beginners to pro footballers, I even had a Pussycat Doll attend one of my classes.

"I want MegaBox to be a safe space where anyone can train and feel confident and comfortable.

“The workout sessions take roughly 45 minutes to complete, followed by a cool down period, so can easily fit into your day.

"We have used the latest technology to create a really exciting programme that combines boxing technique and fitness which will allow people to focus on themselves and their training and feel comfortable doing it.

"We can’t wait to open our doors and get going."

MegaBox will be open every day except Sundays with gym-goers able to book one-off sessions as well as blocks of five and 10.

One-to-one training and small group technical sessions will also be available.

Circuit sessions will run continually throughout the day. A small one-off joining fee will allow access to a booking system where sessions and packages can be booked.