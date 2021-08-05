Former apprentice turned site manager working near Southam is one of the youngest at the company to win an award

Kieron Wheeler. Photo supplied

A 25-year-old former bricklaying apprentice working near Southam is celebrating a major industry accolade for build excellence for the second year in a row.

Kieron Wheeler, site manager at Bovis Homes’ Furrowfields location, in Bishop’s Itchington, received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award 2021 after being picked from more than 10,000 site managers across the UK.

Kieron, who is one of the youngest site managers at Bovis Homes to win the accolade, said: “I’m so happy to have won this hugely sought-after industry award for the second year in a row.

"I couldn’t believe it the first time and to pick up such recognition for a second time is brilliant.

"It’s down to the whole Bovis Homes team at Furrowfields, and our office colleagues, who work their hardest day in day out to ensure we are building homes and a community of the highest quality and that our customers are at the forefront of what we do.”

Kieron started his apprenticeship aged 16 and later completed the trainee assistant site manager (TASM) programme.

He set his sights on winning a Pride in the Job Quality Award for Bovis Homes, part of Vistry Group, and now wants to win further accolades.

Paul Stafford, managing director of Vistry’s West Midlands region, said: “We’re delighted that Kieron has won this prestigious award two years in a row, it’s a wonderful achievement.

"Furrowfields is a very popular location and we’re delighted with the build quality and relationship we have with customers there – and this award highlights just how high our standards are.”

From a field of more than 10,000, 450 site managers have won a Quality Award in the first round of NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards 2021.

Steve Wood, NHBC chief executive said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years.

"Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced, the very best site managers of 2021 have remained focused on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“At NHBC we are very proud of Pride in the Job, what it stands for and the impact it has across the sector.

"Pride in the Job winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are among the very best in the country.

“Congratulations to all the 2021 Pride in the Job Quality Award winners – be proud of what you are building and the standards you are setting.”