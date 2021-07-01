Former Warwick postmaster takes on the role of Rotary Club president

A former postmaster in Warwick has taken on the role of president at Warwick Rotary Club

On Wednesday June 30 the members of the Rotary Club met on Zoom as David Brain handed over, after two years as president, to incoming president Paul Jaspal.

The meeting was attended by Rotarians from District 1060 including the new district governor David Clayfield, family and friends.

David Brain hands the chain of office to his successor President Paul Jaspal. Photo supplied

The outgoing president thanked everyone for their support through an unprecedented time with Covid-19 restricting fundraising and events. Nonetheless he had been able to make donations of £750 each to his charities Molly Olly’s Wishes and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

His final act was to give retiring treasurer Peter Clayton a Sapphire Paul Harris award after 17 years as club treasurer.

The chain of office has been handed over to Paul Jaspal who has been a member of the club since 1998 and previously president in 2002/03.

Paul is an experienced Rotarian who was District Governor in 2015-6 and formerly postmaster at Warwick.

The new president challenged members to each bring in a new member, “Grow More to Do More” and was delighted to be able to induct a new member Dick Dixon formerly of Coventry North RC, known locally as organiser of Warwick Folk Festival.

Paul’s charities for the year will be Myton Hospices and Prostate Cancer UK.