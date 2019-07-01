Free guided walks in Leamington from now until September

Leamington History Group and Leamington Town Council are pleased to announce that their free guided walks programme has now started.

The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Bill Gifford, opened the walks on June 18.

The walks take place every Tuesday at 2.30pm and every Wednesday at 7pm throughout July and August.

In September the walks will be every Tuesday and Wednesday at 2.30pm, finishing on Wednesday 11th September.

People can join the walks by simply turning up at the South Lodge by the Parade entrance to Jephson Gardens.

There is no need to book.

The walks last approximately 90 minutes and are generally suitable for all ages and abilities.

Full details of each walk are available on Leamington History Group's website:- www.leamingtonhistory.co.uk or alternatively

by calling the town hall on 450906 during working hours for details.

There are a variety of walks available so you can pick and choose to suit.

The walks are carried out by volunteer guides whose aim is to aim is to provide a friendly, sociable and relaxed walk for both locals and visitors alike, whilst providing interesting information about the history of our beautiful town,

Groups can also book a private guided walk tour.

There is a charge of £3 per person (minimum £12).

These tours are subject to the availability of the guides and may be arranged by contacting the secretary of the Leamington History Group on 424659.