Free music lessons will return to Leamington as part of a nationwide event on September 25.

Music for All's ‘Learn to Play Day ‘21’ event offers free music lessons at venues across the county, in person or, for the first time, online.

Last year, the event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic - but this year, the free 10-15 minute music lessons return at Presto Music, Leamington, on Saturday September 25. Further venues are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Learn to Play Day ‘21 is supported by Music for All Ambassadors including Jools Holland, Jamie Cullum and Snow Patrol.

Since being launched 11 years ago, the Learn to Play initiative has been growing in popularity and a record 10,000 people picked up and played a musical instrument during the last event in 2019.

Tony Followell, chair of trustees at Music for All, said: “The positive impact of learning to play a musical instrument is well known, and the past 18 months have highlighted the enormous benefits music can offer to individual wellbeing and social cohesion.

"The universal appeal of music speaks to us all and we want everyone to have the opportunity to experience music making for themselves.

“As a charity we understand that not everyone is able to afford instruments and lessons or has access to the services that would support their music making, so our free trial days offer an opportunity of discovery for new and lapsed music makers.

“We hope to spread joy and inspiration with the universal gift of music across Warwickshire.”

Learn to Play ’21 is supported by the NAMM Foundation and partners include Music Industries Association, Musicians Union, Making Music and Music Mark.