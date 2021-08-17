Fundraising event in Kenilworth celebrates the acheivements of 100 remarkable women

Kenilworth town mayor, Councillor Peter Jones the launch event of the Soroptimist International Kenilworth and District group's Women of Empowerment Trail event.

To celebrate the centenary of Soroptimist International, Kenilworth members have devised a town trail which represents 100 women who have made significant contributions locally, nationally and globally.

The event will take place between Monday August 23 to Monday August 30.

Kenilworth town mayor, Councillor Peter Jones came to the launch event for the trail at Abbey End on Saturday, 14 August. Club president Julie Pemberton thanked the mayor for his support.