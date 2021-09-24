Future of historic Leper Hospital site in Warwick has been secured, says council

The Leper Hospital site in Warwick

The future of the historic Leper Hospital site in Warwick has been secured, says Warwick District Council (WDC).

This is because a Government-appointed Planning Inspector has this week confirmed the compulsory purchase order (CPO) by WDC of the medieval Leper Hospital site in the Saltisford area of the town.

The council has agreed with the current owner that before it exercises its right, they will have until the end of the year to submit a planning application and then repair and refurbish the important heritage assets, the Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel within 30 months.

Should the owner not comply with these terms then the land will automatically transfer to the council and subject to planning approval, it would be able to facilitate the restoration of the site.

Earlier this year the council also revealed plans for the site if they were the ones to take over the restoration.

If the CPO and planning application are approved, a regeneration project led by council in partnership with Platform Housing Group and West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust would see the site would be converted for residential use.

Also part of the project will be a new three-storey residential block at the rear of the site providing eight one-bedroom apartments.

Cllr John Cooke, portfolio holder for place and economy, said: “It’s great news that we now have a way of ensuring that these Grade II listed heritage assets are saved.