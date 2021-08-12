GCSE results for schools in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam

Pupils at secondary schools in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam have been receiving their GCSE results this morning.

Kenilworth School headteacher Hayden Abbott has congratulated pupils on achieving a record set of results this summer.

He said: "Their achievements are particularly pleasing and reflect their hard work and commitment, supported by our dedicated staff.

Kenilworth School pupils received their GCSE results this morning.

"Our approach to teacher assessments has been very robust, with grades awarded based on all students sitting formal exams in May 2021. Seventy-three percent of students achieved strong passes (Grades 9 to 5) with almost one third achieving grades 9 to 7 in both English and Maths.

"I congratulate all students on their well-deserved success; a remarkable achievement in the challenging context of a pandemic."

Southam College pupils made "exceptional progress" this year.

Stand out performers included Frankie Ward, Samuel Marston, Seren Davies, Poppy Willson, Austin Turner, Charis Drain, Poppy Hilton, Tully Peacocke, Harriet McKie, Heather Gilks, Ruby Irving, Poppy Lister, Isabel McFerran and Alex Hill.

Mr Turton, head of year, said: "Well done to all of our Year 11 on their GCSE Results, I am so proud of how hard you have worked this year in what has been an extremely turbulent time for us all. Your resilience and exceptional attitude is what has got you your results.

"Congratulations to each and every one of you."

Headteacher Ranjit Samra added: "This was an amazing performance from our Year 11 students .

"They have been through a rigorous assessment process and fully deserve these outstanding results. We are hugely proud of their achievements and look forward to so many of them returning in record numbers to our Sixth form."

Southam College pupil Georgie celebrates her GCSE results.

Despite the challenges of COVID, Princethorpe College pupils are today celebrating their GCSE results.

From a cohort of 137 pupils over two thirds of all entries were graded 9, 8 or 7 and 56 Year 11 pupils received nine or more 9, 8 or 7 grades.

There were many exceptional personal achievements, special congratulations go to Joshua Apaya, Keira Eaton, Amélie Friess, William Hawkins, Freya Mills, Eleanor Page, Oscar Page, Pratheesh Prabakaran and Madoc Williams, who all achieved eight or more grade 9s.

Overall, over 99% of the grades achieved were levels 9 to 4.

Southam College pupil Rico is happy with his GCSE results.

Ed Hester, Headmaster, commented, "These grades are well-deserved and reflect the hard work and commitment of this year group.

"All these pupils have been through a very demanding 16 months that included lockdowns and periods of enforced self-isolation which for many was very tough.

"Although not ideal, our pupils and staff met the challenges of home learning, allowing pupils to complete their courses successfully.

“I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 pupils. They have shown resilience and focus and have pulled together as a group. We now look forward to welcoming the vast majority of them back into Sixth Form, alongside a good number of new entrants who will be joining us from other local schools.

He concluded, “We are of course delighted with the high number of top grades, but we are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best over the last two years.

"Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.

"Lastly I would like to thank our dedicated teaching staff who have worked with immense professionalism and rigorous attention to detail to support pupils and submit the grades on their behalf.”

Year 11 pupils at Campion School have achieved excellent results again with more than 85% of them achieving a Grade 4, or above, in English, and over 70% achieving a Grade 4, or above, in GCSE Maths.

Pupils have achieved highly in all other subject areas and the percentage of pupils achieving grade 9s has been steadily growing over the last 3 years.

Jassa Panesar, the school's headteacher, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our excellent Year 11 pupils who have worked so hard for five years. It has been an incredibly hard time for all of our pupils and I am very proud of the way they have responded to the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.

There is no doubt that they thoroughly deserve these excellent results and grateful thanks must go out to their families, who have not only supported their own children, but have also supported the school over this time.

I must also thank all our staff for their hard work in ensuring the assessment process was fair and robust.

They are a great team and I thoroughly enjoy working with them.”

The school has produced above average Progress 8 scores for the past four years and had anticipated a set of high results.

Peter Forsey, Campion's deputy headteacher, who is responsible for pupil achievement at the school commented:

“We are very proud of the hard work and attitude of our students during the last three years of their GCSE courses and at how they have reacted to the challenges of the last few months.

"This year group has produced some of the highest results we have seen at Campion and their grades are well deserved, which has been evident from their attitude, consistent hard work and the results of the rigorous mock examinations throughout their courses.

"The grades reflect the achievement of the students and they should be proud of themselves.”

Around 6,240 students have completed GCSE courses this year at schools, around Warwickshire.

This year, the Government scrapped the algorithm process that was in place last year and moved to a centre-assessed grading system. Schools have been rigorous in this to ensure fairness.

There have been no time limits on testing to ensure that young people who have had to miss school due to closures and periods of isolation have been able to catch up.

Early results, arising during the course of the day, are indicating a very positive picture across schools across the county.

Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Children, families and Education, said: “I would like to acknowledge the determination and effort of each and every young person in Warwickshire who collect their GCSE results today. Warwickshire students have worked very hard over the past two years and have shown resilience in these unprecedented circumstances.

"I would also like to thank all of the parents and carers who have played a part in their child’s education. Once again, their support has also been vital, particularly over the final months of the school year, in contributing to each student’s progress, so they must also be thanked today.”

For those students who believe the process this summer was not followed correctly in their case, they will be able to appeal their final grades through their school or college.

Centres can appeal as well if they believe something systemic has gone wrong in relation to their results.

Full information on the appeals process can be found here..