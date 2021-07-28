Grateful Leamington mum raises money for "amazing" Warwick Hospital unit with 100k non-stop walk

Juspal Samra towards the end of the Heineken Race to the Castle 100k ultramarathon.

A grateful Leamington mum has walked in a 100km ultramarathon to raise almost £2,000 for the Warwick Hospital unit which cared for her prematurely born son.

Juspal Samra completed the Heineken Race to the Castle at Northumberland National Park in June to raise funds for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) where her son Nihaal was treated eight years ago when he was born two months earlier than was expected.

Juspal said: "The care that Nihaal, myself, my husband and the family received was nothing less than amazing.

Juspal Samra (centre) with son Nihaal along with fellow Team Tollbar members Seth Turner (Right) and Tony Wilson, Managing Director Tollbar Volvo (Left).

From the doctors, nurses and equipment to the knitted hats and blankets, it all made a difference to Nihaal coming home, and us starting our life as a family of three. They even coped with my incessant phone calls throughout the night with such understanding and care.”

Eight years on, Nihaal is a healthy young man who is “loving life”.

To thank SCBU for the care he received, Juspal teamed up with her work colleagues at Tollbar Volvo, forming Team Tollbar to take on the mammoth challenge that consisted of 100km of non-stop walking through the stunning surroundings of North East England, finishing at Bamburgh Castle.

Juspal and one of her good friends, Charlotte Phillips, walked the route together, with Tony Wilson and Sophie Williams following on the second day of the event.

Finally, Team Tollbar star Seth Turner ran the event and came fifth out of all the participants.

Juspal said: “This whole experience has been quite emotional, from start to finish.

"The support from family, friends and my Tollbar Volvo Colleagues has just been phenomenal.

"I feel so lucky and privileged that I had an opportunity to give back to SCBU after they gave so much to me and my family.

"I didn’t realise how much training and time would be involved, so I must say a huge thanks to my husband, Surpreet, and Nihaal who had to spend many a weekend without me.

"This was one of the hardest things I have ever done but also one of the most rewarding.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who sponsored me, my amazing team, and most importantly, thank you to SCBU and Warwick Hospital."

A spokesperson for the SWFT Charity, the official charity of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said, “We are so thankful to Juspal and her colleagues in Team Tollbar for the fantastic amount of money they have raised for the Special Care Baby Unit.

"The team on the unit are brilliant, and they will be thrilled with these charitable donations that will allow them to create an even more comfortable and inviting environment for their young patients and their parents.”