Guy of Warwick Day heralded a success by organisers

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, accompanied by the Town Crier and Chris Willsmore, Chairman of the Guy of Warwick Society, flanked by 'The Dun Cow', taking part in a costumed procession at the start of Guy of Warwick Day at Guys Cliffe House. Photo supplied

Last week's Guy of Warwick Day has been heralded a success by the organisers

The event, which was organised by the Guy of Warwick Society, took place on Sunday (August 8 at Guys Cliffe house.

It was the first event held by the society since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers said it was a sell-out event which attracted more than 200 visitors who enjoyed the opportunity for ‘Guyded’ tours around the site, which included visiting Guys Cave, the last refuge and possible burial place of England’s great forgotten hero, as well as the giant stone statue of Guy in the Mary Magdalene Chapel.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

The Mayor thanked the Society for its efforts in raising the profile of Guy of Warwick both in the town and further afield, and expressed his hope that in the future the story of Guy, England's forgotten hero will once more become as well known as other legendary figures such as Robin Hood and King Arthur.

As well as tours, visitors also enjoyed stalls and theatrical and musical entertainments as well as hot and cold refreshments.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards enabling the society to carry out a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and LiDar survey of Guy’s cave later this year.