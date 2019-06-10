Here's a few photos from Kenilworth Show

The 76th show, which is organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), battled through adverse weather conditions to celebrate agriculture from across Coventry and Warwickshire.
The show, which took place last weekend attracted visitors from around the country, for what is expected to be the last time the show is held on its current site – due to planned HS2 works. Favourites including the grand parade of livestock, displays of modern farm machinery were among the main ring entertainment, along with Paul Hannam’s Quad Bike Display Team. For more about how this year's Kenilworth Show went click here
Thomas Cockerill prepares a beef shorthorn for the show. Photo submitted.