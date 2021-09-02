Here's why some of the bollards around Warwick look a bit different

Some of the knitted bollard covers for the bollards around the museum. Photo supplied

Next time you are wandering through Warwick you might see a few bollards looking a bit different.

Some of the bollards surrounding the Market Hall Museum and the square in the town have been adorned with knitted covers.

The idea was from Kathryn Seren one of the Market Hall Museum volunteers who runs the Knit and Natter group.

After improving her knitting skills through lockdown she has spent the last few months knitting museum themed bollard covers ready to re launch the Knit and Natter group.

Kathryn, Market Hall Museum volunteer, said: "I am really looking forward to starting up the Knit and Natter group again after such a long time.

"Over the last few months I have been knitting these museum themed bollard covers to create some interest in the town but mainly to make people smile."

The Knit and Natter group in the past has knit items for Warwick Hospital and will be looking for a new cause to knit for when the group starts again this month.

Alice Williams, Volunteer Coordinator said Kathryn’s dedication to running the Knit and Natter group and her support and kindness to all its attendees has been fantastic.

"What wonderful creations Kathryn has made to re-launch the group, including knitted versions of some of the Museum Café staff members.

"Well done Kathryn we are so lucky to have you as part of our team."

The Knit and Natter group meet every first Tuesday of the month and everyone is welcome, all ages and all abilities from beginners to experts. It’s free to take part and participants can enjoy 10 per cent off in the café.