Historic Kenilworth allotments to feature in National Heritage Open Days event this coming weekend

Odibourne Allotments.

An historic Kenilworth allotments site will be open to the public as part of the National Heritage Open Days event on Saturday and Sunday.

Odibourne Allotments has been inexistence for more than 100 years and is rated as one of the most beautiful allotment sites in the country.

Kenilworth-based international author Peter James has even written a book about its sheds.

The site, in The Close, will be open on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19 between 11am and 4pm with volunteers join together with thousands of others throughout the country to celebrate one of England’s largest festivals of history and culture.