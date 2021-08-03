Housing developer building between Warwick and Leamington launches scheme to help support community initiatives

Redrow Midlands is offering local groups a chance to apply to its £5,000 community fund. Photo supplied

A housing developer which is building homes between Warwick and Leamington has launched a scheme to help support community initiatives.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, has created the £5,000 community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now encouraging applications.

The initiative, created this year, also aims to help local organisations recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We always try to do our bit to help create thriving communities around our developments, but in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we knew we had to step up and offer our help – which is why we’ve created the community fund.

“Many worthy community initiatives rely on donations or fundraising events, so it’s been an incredibly difficult year for them.

"We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us, and tell us how we can help them get back on their feet so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Warwick and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close on Monday August 30.