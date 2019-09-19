Kenilworth Castle to host Minecraft-themed castle building workshops

Kenilworth Castle will host Minecraft-themed castle building workshops over the next two weekends.

The workshops will be held at 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 3.30pm and 4.45pm on Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22, along with September 28 and 29.

The minimum age limit for this event is seven years old, and children under the age of 16 must be with an adult.

The Minecraft-themed event returns for second season, and is curated by the castle's expert cube construction officials at Blockbuilders.

After last year's event proved hugely popular the castle has introduced a series of ticketed events.

People need to reserve and pay for their place in the workshops in advance through the English Heritage website.

Normal admission prices to the site where the workshop is taking place also apply.

Workshops last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes each.

The minimum age limit for this event is 7 years old.

Any participating children under the age of 16 must also be accompanied by an adult.