Kenilworth charity provides life-saving training for Covid vaccination volunteers

A charity in Kenilworth has helped to provide life-saving skills to those volunteering at the Covid vaccination centre near the town.

Last week Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS) provided the training sessions in life-saving techniques for people suffering from an out of hospital cardiac arrest.

This was for groups of volunteers at the Covid vaccination centre at the Ramada Hotel near Kenilworth.

The sessions were led by KHS Trustee Seringa Dudley, who is a former nurse and now works as a first aid trainer.

Seringa said: “These volunteers have freely given their services for many months in support of the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme.

"They have demonstrated a wonderful ethos of community service and are enthusiastic in making a difference to others.”

She was supported by another KHS Trustee Nicky Schofield, who is a qualified physiotherapist.

KHS Trustee Neil Morris said: “Training sessions are free of charge, only one and a half hours long but impart basic instruction in what to do when confronted by a person with the signs of having suffered a cardiac arrest.

"This includes summoning 999 help; application of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

"Trainees will be capable of handling emergency situations and prolonging life until paramedics arrive at the scene.

"Such a small investment of time to be able to save a life. Please go to our website http://kenilworthheartsafe.com/training to find out more.”

KHS are a new, small, local charity dedicated to saving lives from out of hospital cardiac arrest and they have been successful in providing AEDs.