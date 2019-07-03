Kenilworth teen plays with indie rock band

A Kenilworth teenager took to the stage with indie rock band, Snail Mail, following an interview she conducted of BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire.

India Mansfield, a sixth form student at King’s High School, is planning a career in the music industry.

She approached the band’s label, Matador Records to ask if she could interview the band, when they played the Hare and Hounds venue in Birmingham.

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan invited India on stage to play her acoustic guitar with them.

India said: “I'm hoping to do more interviews, and create a three-part series for BBC Radio.

"My future career goal is to work as an A&R (Artists and Repertoire) for a record company in London. This was the first interview I had ever done, and also my first ever live performance."

India was in good company as the Hare and Hounds venue was also where UB40 played their first ever gig.

It has become a renowned music venue in recent years, hosting artists such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra and Goldie.