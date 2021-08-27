Leamington fusilier prepares to face his toughest challenge yet - and hopes to raise awareness of mental health in the process

Colour sergeant Danny Wilcock, serving with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, will be taking part in the Fusiliers' Home Run, a four-day non-stop event where four fusiliers will swim the length of Loch Ness, cycle over 500 miles and then run 37 miles to reach the Tower of London.

A fusilier from Leamington said he is preparing to face his toughest challenge yet while helping to raise funds for his fellow army comrades.

Colour sergeant Danny Wilcock, serving with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, will be taking part in the Fusiliers' Home Run, a four-day non-stop event where four fusiliers will swim the length of Loch Ness, cycle over 500 miles and then run 37 miles to reach the Tower of London.

Danny, who grew up in Lillington, said: "The event is going to be probably the hardest thing mentally I have ever done, considering I have been in the army 16 years, ran the Edinburgh full marathon with 55lbs on my back in boots and multiple operational tours of Iraq and afghan this still doesn’t come close."

The event will start at 3am on September 1 from Lochend where the group will swim Loch Ness (23 miles) to Fort Augustus in six degree water. Each member will swim for one hour before swapping with the next member until they reach the shore.

A support driver will meet them at Augustus with their bikes ready to head off on a 556mile ride down to the village of Tring in Upper Dunsley.

They will then dismount from their bikes and run the remaining 37 miles to the Tower of London.

They hope to finish it in four days and Danny said the group will be motivated by a good cause.

"The reason behind the event it so raise awareness for mental health which seems to becoming a normality which very sadly has taken the lives of so many," he added.

"I personally have experienced five cases of the worst case scenarios in the last two years.

What we have set out to do is raise money for our regimental charities, Fusilier Aid Society and ABF The Soldiers' Charity, as they have done an amazing job over the years to support soldiers and families regardless of weather they are still serving or veterans.

"More importantly we want to encourage people that help is available.

"Many say the army do not get the support they need which is sad because it is so far from the truth. Not all mental health cases are obvious - if they were we wouldn’t be dealing with so many heart broken families and friends."