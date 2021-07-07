Leamington secondary school welcomes its new headteacher

Trinity Catholic School's new headteacher Bridget Morris.

Trinity Catholic School in Leamington has welcomed a new headteacher.

Bridget Morris will take up the role from the beginning of the new term in September.

She began her teaching career 20 years ago, qualifying as a maths teacher and quickly progressing into senior leadership roles.

Trinity Catholic School.

Her recent roles in schools in Coventry and in the Black Country, have provided her the experience in the day-to-day running of schools and, in particular, school improvement.

Mrs Morris said: "I am delighted that I will be leading the community of Trinity Catholic School in September .

"I have a clear vision for the future provision of Catholic secondary education in the Leamington area and will continue and expand upon the excellent work initiated by my colleagues in Our Lady of Lourdes MAC."

Tom Leverage, Catholic senior executive leader, said "I am delighted that we have been able to appoint such an experienced and dedicated Catholic leader to this position.

"Mrs Morris's passion and experience will be invaluable in continuing to support the growth and development of Trinity Catholic School. I am confident that Mrs Morris will make an