Leamington theatre company and south Warwickshire-based performing arts charity joining together for a new youth programme

Arts Insight class. Photo supplied

A theatre company in Leamington and a south Warwickshire-based performing arts charity have teamed up to put on a new programme of events for young people.

Charity Arts Insight and the Loft Theatre Company will be working together as of August to lead the theatre’s youth programme.

The programme will offer up to 360 young people aged from seven to 19 weekly performing arts and theatre skills classes, as well as multiple performance opportunities throughout the year.

Performances will take place in the 200 seat main house and the 50 seat studio theatre.

Founder of Arts Insight at The Loft, Laura Berridge said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with the Loft Theatre Company at a time where championing the arts and providing exciting creative opportunities for young people has never been more important.

"It has been a dream of mine since I established Arts Insight 11 years ago to work within a theatrical institution, to not only enable students to feel the magnetic energy that walking into a theatre creates, but also to expose the students to every part of the theatre guided by the team of passionate experts based within it.

"I know between us, we are going to offer young people and their families so many exciting theatrical experiences and opportunities to enjoy and celebrate as a community.”

Artistic director of the Loft Theatre, Sue Moore said: “Youth Theatre has always been an important part of the Loft and I am so delighted to welcome Laura and Arts Insight to continue this dimension of the theatre.”

Arts Insight at The Loft will be opening its doors from Monday August 16 to Friday August 20 for free taster workshops designed to introduce students to the team and to give an idea what will be offered every week when the classes officially start on September 7.

There will be a limited number of places for each session so those interested will need to book by contacting Laura by emailing: [email protected]