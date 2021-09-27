Meet Mr Darcy - the new Kenilworth guide dog puppy named by award-winning screenwriter and local resident Andrew Davies

A Kenilworth guide dog puppy named by a award-winning screenwriter and Kenilworth resident Andrew Davies has started his early training.

Mr Darcy is ready to take on the challenge after the Kenilworth Guide Dogs fundraising group worked hard to raise £10,000 - the amount needed to cover the cost of training the new puppy to become a guide dog.

The group announced earlier this year that Andrew Davies, who is best known for House of Cards and A Very Peculiar Practice, had chosen the name Mr Darcy for the new yellow Labrador puppy (which will be known as Darcy in training).

Mr Darcy. Photo supplied

He is now with his 'Puppy Raiser', who will play a vital role in his early development and education, providing a loving home as he grows towards the next stage of his training.

The first Kenilworth sponsored puppy Abbey was selected to be a 'Guide Dog Mum' and will hopefully produce puppies in the near future.

The next puppy Kite, was named after Kenilworth charity collector, Margaret Kite. This was a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Margaret for her contribution to the community.

Kite has recently qualified as a working guide dog and has started her new life with her blind partner.

Sue Bowden, the co-ordinator for Kenilworth Guide Dogs, said: “Over the last five years, we have had wonderful support for this worthwhile cause.