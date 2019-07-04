Milverton Primary School to bring circus to Leamington Rugby Club

Milverton Primary School are hosting a Circus-themed family fun day at Leamington Rugby Club on Saturday July 13.

The event will include a traditional summer fair from 11.30am to 1.30pm and then a big top circus with the critically acclaimed Happy’s Circus from 2pm to 4pm.

Happy's Circus

The show, for which people must purchase separate tickets for £10 per person, will feature acrobats, aerialists, magic, audience participation and much more.

As well as the circus performance there will be plenty more to enjoy, including raffles, tombola and games.

There will also be a selection of food and beverage stalls, featuring Parkers Bar, Pancho Catering and The Jacket Potato Box.

Tickets can be booked at www.pta-events.co.uk/mps

