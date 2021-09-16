More staff employed at Leamington's job centre after its huge expansion

Leamington's job centre has had a huge expansion - and bosses hope this will help local jobseekers.

The Jobcentre, at Brandon House in Holly Walk, now has an additional two floors to accommodate its newly expanded team of 46 'work coaches'.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) hopes the extra staff will help people in Leamington who are looking for work with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

Interior of the new extension at Leamington Spa

Mims Davies MP, the Minister for Employment, said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Leamington.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach.

"They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our plan for jobs in action, from kickstart to sector-based work academy programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

The interior of theThe interior of the extended Jobcentre Plus in Leamington.newly extended Jobcentre Plus in Leamington.

Emma Mumford, who has worked for the DWP for 14 years, and is the ucstomer services manager overseeing the site, said: “We’re really excited about being able to expand our services and have more face-to-face facilities to welcome even more customers into the Jobcentre.

“With great opportunities still around like Kickstart, I’m pleased that we can offer even more to the people of Leamington.”