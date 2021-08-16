National champion fighter inspires boxers and coaches at Leamington club

Morgan Ansell (centre wearing black t-shirt and belt) with boxers and coaches at Leamington Community Boxing Club.

A talented and successful young boxer has shown that being a champion is about more than just winning belts by inspiring youngsters at a Leamington club.

National Champion Morgan Ansell, who is from Rugby and boxes out of Cleary's Gym in Leamington, gave a talk and showed off her skills in a demonstration at Leamington Community Boxing recently.

Morgan, 21, has been boxing since she was 16 winning several national titles and competing internationally along the way.

Morgan Ansell with a young member of Leamington Community Boxing Club.

She said: "Last weekend I had one of the most surreal highlights of my boxing career so far.

"I was invited to Leamington Community Boxing by their head coach Babs to tell my story and inspire the next generation of boxers.

"It took me completely by surprise and I was overwhelmed that people were actually coming to see and speak to me.

"The thing those boxers don’t realise is I will be the one being honoured to have met them years down the line when they are achieving bigger and better things than me.

Morgan Ansell with Babs Kandola who is the head coach at Leamington Community Boxing Club.

"I was so pleased to meet each and every one of them and to have a conversation with them about their boxing journeys too.

"I have never been to such an emotionally connected gym in my lifetime and walked out crying much like the coach and boxers there - I was touched emotionally in the hour or so I was in that gym.

"Everyone you meet you can both learn from and share your experience.

"So thank you for letting me share my story and aspirations but also thank you for sharing yours with me.

Morgan Ansell with members of Leamington Community Boxing Club.

"It was an honour."

Sian Wells, who is a coach the the club, said: "This just proved to our members what they can achieve by Morgan's age if they carry on working as hard as they do.

"Furthermore, our volunteer teenage coaches were inspired by Morgan because she connected with them and spoke about her own experience in teaching boxing.

"One of our junior boxers said: 'I felt inspired to keep working on my dreams of becoming a boxer, as well as more confident facing the challenges I will encounter along the way'."

Morgan Ansell with young members of Leamington Community Boxing Club.

For more information about the club find Leamington Community Boxing on Facebook