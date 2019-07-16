North Leamington School pupils put weight behind food bank drive

Pupils at North Leamington School have taken part in a successful food drive to collect donations for Warwick District Food Bank.

The Initiative was organised by pupils from Park College as part of the school college’s annual charity month.

North Leamington School pupils and staff with their some of the food bank donations.

They chose the charity to support as they felt strongly about giving back to the local community as there are so many families living in our wider community who are using the food bank on a regular basis.

This made the cause much more personal and real to them.

The food drive took place over a three-week period where the pupils asked for donations of items such as toiletries, tins, jars and dried foods which are in desperate need by the food bank.

They managed to collect more than 140kg of goods.

The charity was invited to the school to receive the donated items.