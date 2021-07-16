Operators behind Warwick pub to continue table-only service after more Covid restrictions ease on 'freedom day'

The operator behind a pub in Warwick has said it will continue to provide table-only service when more restrictions are lifted next week.

From Monday July 19 people will no longer be legally required to wear face masks or socially distance but the Prime Minister has encouraged businesses and individuals to proceed cautiously.

The Oakman Group, which owns The Globe in Warwick, said they will continue to provide table-only service across all their pubs, with staff taking and delivering every table's order.

The Globe in Warwick. Photo by the Oakman Group

Oakman, who provided the Cabinet Office with advice on pub biosecurity, will retain all their existing Covid measures including screens between tables, hand sanitiser stations and high-intensity and regular cleaning regimes.

Facemasks will not be insisted upon, but Oakman expects customers to respect each other’s space.

Oakman Group’s CEO, Dermot King, said: “We are fortunate to have space for our customers to make themselves feel at home whether it’s in a garden, on a terrace or beside a canal or river.

"Our pubs are large and with screens between tables, and our continental-style table service, our customers can be assured that they are in safe hands.

"Our signature cooking method has been based on a combination of charcoal and wood-burning ovens.

"Our extraction systems and airflows are therefore so much more robust than the majority of other restaurants – however big they may be."

Alex Ford, managing director of Oakman Inns, said: "Our continental-style table service throughout our pubs is a quicker and more relaxed method of being served.

"We ask that our customers respect others, including our team, and give everyone some space.

"Other than that – very little has changed. Our priority always has been and remains to ensure that our customers get a great service in a great environment delivered by a great team.