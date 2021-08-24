Outdoor cinema returning to Warwick venue with screenings featuring musicals and Star Wars

The outdoor cinema will be returning to Warwick Castle

An outdoor cinema is set to return to a venue in Warwick next month.

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with American Express, is continuing with its summer programme of shows – with more than 175 screenings at more than 50 locations, including Warwick Castle.

The screenings listed at Warwick Castle include: Star Wars: A New Hope, Grease, and The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long.

The Luna Bar with Moretti will be present at all screenings serving a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the Italian beer itself.

There will also be hot food available and audiences are also welcome to pack a picnic (though the bringing of alcohol to the events is restricted).

Both food and drink at Luna’s screenings will be available to order using a “click and collect” service.

The first viewing at Warwick Castle takes place on September 7.

Audiences can choose to upgrade their general admission ticket with an optional seated upgrade ticket to include use of a Luna director’s chair, or guests can opt for the Luna Luxe ticket, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from sofa seating with blankets, heaters, a sharing hamper of food, a bottle of bubbles and a mini cup of luxury ice cream Häagen-Dazs.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021 post-lockdown season; every outing we arrange is set to feel special and unique after so long away from the people and activities we love.

"Cinema has provided the magic of escape through the decades, and we know that The Luna Cinema can bring joy and respite to the lives of movie-goers across the country this summer, more than ever before.

"After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Warwickshire to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open air cinema experiences including Warwick Castle.

"So, picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring and beautiful settings, such as Warwick Castle.

"We are promising our guests an outing worthy of the wait – and we are counting down the days to welcoming Britain back to the movies.”