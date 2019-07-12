Pictures from the upcoming Elizabethan Gardens anniversary celebrations at Kenilworth Castle

Here are few pictures of people can expect to see at the anniversary celebrations for the Elizabethan Gardens at Kenilworth Castle.

Kenilworth Castle has marked the 10-year anniversary of its recreated Elizabethan gardens with 19 days of festivities, which includes a pageant weekend. As part of the anniversary celebrations the gardens have been restored by a £70k project in time for the anniversary of the famous 19-day visit to the castle by Queen Elizabeth 1 in July 1575. Celebrations include a weekend-long pageant, a falconry display, Elizabethan music, and a jester will provide some comical entertainment. The weekend also includes a medieval camp with Tudor tradespeople with lots of hands-on activities for children.

