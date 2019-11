Leamington Courier reader Oliver Renison has sent in these photos of the flooding at Newbold Comyn which took place over the weekend.

Mr Renison said: "I took them from my canoe so where they are taken from what would normally be dry land."

Heavy rain over the weekend and in recent days has continued to cause flooding in various parts of Warwick district.

