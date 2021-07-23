Primary school celebrates 50 years of educating children in Whitnash

Aerial photo with Reception to Year 2 classes BH1-BH9 formed a letter each and all staff stood behind. Photo supplied

A primary school in Whitnash has celebrated its 50th birthday.

In 1970-1971 at small school in Whitnash, known then as Briar Hill First School, welcomed its first pupils.

And now 50 years on, Briar Hill Infant School is marking 50 years of educating the town's children.

Reception playing with the parachute on the field at the 50th celebration. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from the school said: "Since then, we have grown into a large, caring and forward thinking three-form Briar Hill Infant School, offering excellent opportunities within our school vision for every member of our family to 'flourish as a family, love to learn, make memories, shine'.

"This year, despite the challenges of Covid-19 we have ensured that our children had a full, exciting and memorable year, including celebrating our 50th birthday.

"The children entered a competition to design an invite to our special 50th celebration, where we all dressed in groovy 70's outfits, played some traditional games and learned about how life in the 70s.

"We made time capsules and will keep them safe (maybe for another 50 years) and had a fabulous 50th aerial photograph.

Mrs Bridges (Art Leader) with Reception class and Mrs Willis (Head of School) in front of the new 3D display. Photo supplied

"Our wonderful art leader, Mrs Bridges, designed and created this with every child in school.

"Each child has made their own handprint into a leaf on our family tree and a mini-me version of themselves to become a lasting part of our new 3D display.

"The children were amazed to find out that some of their teachers and learning support assistants had attended Briar Hill when they were children.

"It has been a super way to end a school year like no other.

Year 2 children in their groovy 70s outfits. Photo supplied