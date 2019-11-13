Property developer celebrates history of Southam with commemorative statue unveiled on Remembrance Day

The unveiling of the statue at Flying Fields in Southam.

The site now known as Flying Fields, off Daventry Road, was once known as RAF Southam, which played an important role in the training of new pilots during the Second World War.

Taylor Wimpey was keen to ensure the former use of the land was not forgotten, paying tribute through the development name and now the addition of the statue, which matches the logo of the development and is designed to mark the history of the site as an RAF training base.

Flying Fields residents, site staff and members of the community attended the statue unveiling on Monday 11th November, where wreaths were laid, the Remembrance Day Exhortation was read, and a two minute silence was held.

The Flying Fields sign in Southam.

Special guests on the day included Mayor of Southam Cllr Mike Brooks, Warwickshire County Councillor for Feldon ward and local Royal British Legion chairman Bob Stevens and former Mayor of Southam Bill Pease as well as members of the 2028 Southam Squadron AirTraining Corps and Royal Air Force Association Leamington and Warwick branch.

Flt Lt Daryll Moreton, officer commanding 2028 Southam Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, said, “It was a privilege to witness the unveiling of the new statue at the Flying Fields development.

"It marked a poignant moment in the history of the site and reminds us of the important role played by the service people who were stationed at RAF Southam during the Second World War.”

Anne Wallace, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are proud and honoured to be able to commemorate the rich history of Flying Fields and all those that have fought and still fight for our country.

"At Taylor Wimpey, we are committed to working with the local communities that we build in and we hope to see this statue standing strong for many years to come.”