Pupils from Kenilworth dance school perform at St John's Church

Pupils from Alison Fuller’s School of Dance performed for some local elderly people at an event held at St John’s Church in Kenilworth.

Residents from Thickthorn Manor and Herald Lodge care homes along with some women from St John’s Church watched the performance held at the church hall on August 31.

The guests were entertained with excerpts from their recent show ‘Valerie’s night at the Gallery’ followed by tea and homemade cakes.

Alison Fuller said: “It was lovely to bring the older and younger generations together and to see them thoroughly enjoy themselves.”