Racing Club Warwick hosts first league match of the season on new all-weather pitch

Pictured with the Racing Club Warwick first team from left to right Cllr Liam Bartlett, Cllr Neale Murphy and Cllr Martyn Ashford. Photo supplied

Racing Club Warwick has hosted its first league match of the season on its new all-weather pitch.

There were two firsts for the club last Saturday (August 28) as they played Whitchurch Alport for their first Midland Football League fixture in two years - and the first team’s first home league game on the newly completed 3G pitch.

The new all-weather playing surface was installed earlier this year as part of a project managed and funded by Warwick District Council, Racing Club Warwick and the Football Foundation with additional support from the King Henry VIII Charitable Trust and Warwick Town Council.

Amongst the spectators at the match were the chairman of Warwick District Council, Neale Murphy, Cllr Martyn Ashford (Aylesford Ward) and the council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Liam Bartlett.

Cllr Bartlett said: “Having missed out on the entire 2020/21 season, it’s not only great to see Racing Club Warwick’s first team back in action, but also to watch them playing their home matches on their wonderful new pitch.

"With so many games cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the new playing surface will ensure that fixtures that may previously have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions or flooding will be able to go ahead.”

Chairman of Racing Club Warwick, Gary Vella added: “The new 3G pitch is already proving to be a huge asset for our local community and is in constant use every day of the week.

"We are not only hosting all our training and games; but have been able to expand our academy and offer facilities to other junior sides in the area along with opportunities for women's,

girls’, and disability football.

"We’ve also set up a walking football session.”