Radford Semele dad is aiming to make good impression in the community by taking on arduous 50-mile Lake District run to raise money for the school his daughter will start at in September

A new villager in Radford Semele is making a very good impression on the community by taking on an arduos running challenge to raise money for the primary school his daughter will start at in September.

Oliver Brearly will run in the Lakeland 50, a 50-mile race along a very hilly 50-mile course in the Lake District on Saturday July 24.

He is raising money for Radford Semele Primary School's PTA and has been sponsored by Leamington estate agents Martin and Co.

Leaflets to promote Oliver's fundraising challenge.

Oliver said: "Having moved to Radford Semele last year I’m keen to become more involved in the local community, not only because we plan to live in the village for a long time, but also with a daughter due to start school soon.

"As a local dad and keen runner, raising sponsorship for our local school PTA charity via a running event seemed like a good idea.

"I have completed ultra marathons before but after 16 months of 'pandemic body mass development' eating cakes, biscuits, and perhaps drinking a few too frequent beers, now was the time to do something about it."

Oliver said he is aiming to be among the first 200 runners, out of a field of about 600, to finish the race and to finish in a time between 12 and 14 hours.

Oliver Brearley is running in the Lakeland 50 race and raising money for Radford Semele Primary School's PTA.

His training has included running more than 10 kilometres a day during the working week and further at weekends and he recently ran close to 55 miles.

The Lakeland 50 is part of the longer Lakeland 100 event and follows a route starting at Dalemain close to Penrith, and including Coniston via Ullswater, Haweswater Reservoir, Windermere and then the finish line at Coniston Water.