Scout adventurer and kayaker who worked with Steve Backshall is visiting Warwick

Sal Montgomery will be speaking about her life as a professional adventurer, kayaker and her passion for the environment. Photo supplied

A scout adventure and kayaker who has worked with TV presenter and explorer Steve Backshall is set to visit Warwick.

Sal Montgomery will be speaking about her life as a professional adventurer, kayaker and her passion for the environment at the event, which is hosted by the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

This is an opportunity to hear about her previous adventures, including her role as a safety kayaker for Steve Backshall on his expeditions.

Sal has also recently completed a 'Pedal 4 Parks' challenge where she cycled the length of the UK across land and sea with the aim of raising awareness of protecting National Parks and she also took on a wild ocean swimming challenge to mark World Oceans Day.

Sal's talk 'small Girl, Big Adventures' will take place at Warwick Hall in Myton Road on September 17 from 7pm, and the evening will also include an opportunity to ask questions, as well as a quiz and raffle.

Raffle prizes include a buoyancy aid donated by Sal, Warwickshire Gin Company vouchers, a Leam Boat Centre voucher, a one kilo box of brownies from Dough and Brew and a complimentary stay at he Warwick Arms Hotel.

Seating will be in tables of eight, with antipasti included in the ticket price (£12 adults, £8 children/students), and the bar will be open.

Janette Eslick, from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts said: "We are really excited that Sal will be joining us for the evening, ahead of opening our new HQ the following day, as she is also an official ‘Scout Adventurer.’

"Please come along to what will be a fascinating evening by a truly inspirational female speaker.

"Why not get a group of friends together and book a table of eight.

"A big thank you to Warwick Independent Schools Foundation for their support with putting on this event."