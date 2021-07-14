Sisters at Budbrooke primary school surprised with awards for charity work

Two sisters who attend Budbrooke Primary School have been surprised with awards for their charity work.

Sophia and Florence Halford, have been presented with Rotary Star awards. from the Warwick Rotary Club

The sisters filled more than 100 shoe boxes in aid of the Shoebox Scheme – a charity which sends boxes to Eastern Europe to children and families in need.

Sophia and Florence Halford. They are photographed with their mum, class teacher Miss Fletcher, their grandmother, dad and Rotarian Margaret Morley. Photo supplied

The girls filled shoe boxes with toys and warm clothing as a kind gesture for children who may never have received a gift before.

Rotarian Margaret Morley presented Sophia and Florence with a shield, framed certificates as well as other gifts to thank them for their efforts.

Mrs Thomas, acting Head Teacher, said: "We’d also like to thank the Rotary Club for their kind donation to Budbrooke School of a lavender plant.

"We are all very proud of the girls’ efforts and their mission to continue with the project, aiming to fill a further 100 boxes."

Sophia and Florence Halford. Photo supplied

Rotarian Margaret Morley said: "Rotary is always delighted to recognise young people for showing they care for others and their environment.

"These young people are stars and we like to give them the opportunity to shine.

"Rotary Stars is open to all primary schools so if any school/teacher/parent would like to nominate any of their children or would like to more about the project, please contact me on [email protected] or 07711 294 166."