Southam firefighter climbs nearly 2,000 stairs in memory of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks

A Southam firefighter has climbed nearly 2,000 steps in full firefighting gear and breathing apparatus to commemorate the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago today.

Firefighter Rob Brosnan, a retained Firefighter at Southam Fire Station, climbed 1,980 stairs at Southam Leisure Centre today (Saturday), covering 110 floors, exactly the same as the firefighters did on that day in the World Trade Center.

Rob said: “Its amazing to think they did this and had to perform tasks and rescues, and then climb back down the same 110 floors.”

Watch Commander Daryl Townsend said: “Watching Rob do this brought home exact how difficult doing this and then anything else would have been.

"Those firefighters did a truly amazing job. Rob can be very proud of his efforts. We should all take a moment to consider the vastness of the tasks they faced that day. Well to Rob!”