Southam residents take part in planting competition to raise funds for town's seasonal floral displays

Southam in Bloom ran the first Potty Planter Competition in the town as a way to raise funds in a Covid safe way as the group's usual fund raising events have been postponed due to the pandemic

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:54 pm
The Under 5's winner of the Southam in Bloom Potty Planters competition Jimmy Mounteney.

Residents and businesses in Southam have taken part in a planting competition to raise funds for the town's seasonal floral displays.

The Potty Planter Competition, run by Southam in Bloom, included more than 60 entries including 20 from businesses in the town centre whose displays formed part of a walking trail.

Businesses donated raffle prizes and a total of £400 was raised for the cause.

The winners, as voted for by the public, were as follows:

Under 5's Joint Winners: Jimmy Mounteney and Jam Kangaroo

Age 5-11

Winner: Bethan Swain

Runner up: Molly Evans

Age 12-16

Winner: Evie Gardener

Adults

Winner: Sue Taylor

Runner up: Lorraine Fox-Jones

Business

Winner: Co-op Funerals

Runner up: Mrs Smith's Hair

Southam in Bloom received a lot of positive feedback for the competition with one person saying "it was lovely to get into town with a purpose and to look at all the displays" and another adding "it was lovely to see people wandering around the town looking at the shops and businesses on a Saturday".

