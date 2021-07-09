Southam residents take part in planting competition to raise funds for town's seasonal floral displays
Southam in Bloom ran the first Potty Planter Competition in the town as a way to raise funds in a Covid safe way as the group's usual fund raising events have been postponed due to the pandemic
Residents and businesses in Southam have taken part in a planting competition to raise funds for the town's seasonal floral displays.
The Potty Planter Competition, run by Southam in Bloom, included more than 60 entries including 20 from businesses in the town centre whose displays formed part of a walking trail.
Businesses donated raffle prizes and a total of £400 was raised for the cause.
The winners, as voted for by the public, were as follows:
Under 5's Joint Winners: Jimmy Mounteney and Jam Kangaroo
Age 5-11
Winner: Bethan Swain
Runner up: Molly Evans
Age 12-16
Winner: Evie Gardener
Adults
Winner: Sue Taylor
Runner up: Lorraine Fox-Jones
Business
Winner: Co-op Funerals
Runner up: Mrs Smith's Hair
Southam in Bloom received a lot of positive feedback for the competition with one person saying "it was lovely to get into town with a purpose and to look at all the displays" and another adding "it was lovely to see people wandering around the town looking at the shops and businesses on a Saturday".