Southam residents take part in planting competition to raise funds for town's seasonal floral displays

The Under 5's winner of the Southam in Bloom Potty Planters competition Jimmy Mounteney.

Residents and businesses in Southam have taken part in a planting competition to raise funds for the town's seasonal floral displays.

The Potty Planter Competition, run by Southam in Bloom, included more than 60 entries including 20 from businesses in the town centre whose displays formed part of a walking trail.

Businesses donated raffle prizes and a total of £400 was raised for the cause.

The winners, as voted for by the public, were as follows:

Under 5's Joint Winners: Jimmy Mounteney and Jam Kangaroo

Age 5-11

Winner: Bethan Swain

Runner up: Molly Evans

Age 12-16

Winner: Evie Gardener

Adults

Winner: Sue Taylor

Runner up: Lorraine Fox-Jones

Business

Winner: Co-op Funerals

Runner up: Mrs Smith's Hair