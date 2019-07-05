One bedroom ground floor apartment conveniently situated in the centre of the town of Warwick with beautiful communal gardens. Price 90,000. Connells 01926 659145.

These are some of the houses you can buy for less than £100,000 in and around Leamington and Warwick

These are some of the homes in and around Leamington and Warwick which are all on the market for £100,000 or less.

We used the housing search site Zoopla to find them.

Belvoir are proud to present this charming one-bedroom ground floor studio apartment in Hitchman Road, Leamington to the market. Price 100,000. Belvoir 01926 267632
Belvoir are proud to present this charming one-bedroom ground floor studio apartment in Hitchman Road, Leamington to the market. Price 100,000. Belvoir 01926 267632
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
An opportunity to get onto the property ladder with this 35% shared ownership three bedroom semi-detached house in Monarch Gardens, Leamington. Price 96,250. Reed Rains, call 01926 267148.
An opportunity to get onto the property ladder with this 35% shared ownership three bedroom semi-detached house in Monarch Gardens, Leamington. Price 96,250. Reed Rains, call 01926 267148.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A newly built two double bedroom end terrace in Leicester Street, Leamington, available with 25% ownership for 70,000. Reeds Rains, 01926 267148.
A newly built two double bedroom end terrace in Leicester Street, Leamington, available with 25% ownership for 70,000. Reeds Rains, 01926 267148.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
**shared ownership** show home launch: Saturday July 6 from 10am to 4PM. 'Two bedroom ground floor apartment 35% share. Kingfisher Close, Warwick. Connells, Warwick, call 01926 659145.
**shared ownership** show home launch: Saturday July 6 from 10am to 4PM. 'Two bedroom ground floor apartment 35% share. Kingfisher Close, Warwick. Connells, Warwick, call 01926 659145.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2