Three kittens rescued by Kenilworth Dogs Trust

Officials with Kenilworth Dogs Trust rescued three kittens earlier this week after finding them in the bin area behind the rehoming centre.

Carers at Kenilworth Dogs Trust found the kittens just as they prepared to take some of their rescue dogs out for a walk.

Skip the kitten rescued by Dogs Trust Kenilworth

The sound of meowing led to the discovery of the three tabby kittens. The kittens were subsequently named Skip, Dusty and Scrappy.

Canine carer James Sowerby, who was first to spot the kittens, said: “It was such a tiny sound amidst the excitement of the dog walk, so we almost didn’t hear them, but we’re so glad we did. Despite all of us being dog experts, we are thrilled that we could use our charm on the kittens to coax them out and get them inside to some food and warmth, and cuddles of course.

“We think Skip, Dusty and Scrappy are around six weeks old, but with no microchips we’ll never know much about their journey to Dogs Trust.

"They were found on site behind locked gates so it’s unlikely they were abandoned. We think a stray cat has placed them there, but after scouring the grounds we didn’t see any trace of the mum.

Rescued kittens

“Our expert team cared for them overnight and kept checking to see if mum returned before calling our friends at the local Cats Protection who collected them the next day. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more feline friends”

For more information on Dogs Trust Kenilworth or to rehome one of their not-so-feline residents call 01926 569236 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk