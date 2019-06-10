Two Castles Run raises over £100,000 for charity in weekend race

Sunday’s 37th Two Castles Run took place in ideal conditions for competitors with rain-free cool temperatures.

The race, organised by the Kenilworth Rotary Club and the Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, and sponsored by Blythe Liggins, had a full entry of 4,000 people. The 10K race raised over £100,000 for charity.

Competitors gathered within the walls of Warwick Castle and were sent on their way by the mayor of Warwick at 9am.

Some 32 minutes 57 seconds later winner Callum Hanton, a member of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club (LCAC), crossed the finish line in Kenilworth Castle. Callum has run the race several times before but this was his first win.

The second man home was Peter Lighting from Kent Athletic Club and third was Ian Allen Woodward from Spa Striders, a Leamington based running club.

The first woman home was Kelly Edwards in 37.19 was from the Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club (LCAC).

The second woman was Julie Emerson (Coventry Godiva) in at 38.36, and some 24 seconds later Natalie Bhangal (LCAC) crossed the line to take third place.

This year saw 80 competitors run in memory of James Madley, well known as captain of the 2nd XI and chairman of Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club, who died in 2018 from a rare sarcoma cancer. He lived only two months after diagnosis aged just 29 years old.

The group, having already raised in excess of £24,000 for Sarcoma UK, will add to the fund with sponsorship from the run. James had himself been a competitor in the Two Castles Run every year since his 17th birthday.

Race organiser Philip Southwell said: “The Two Castles is one of the best-loved athletic events in the Midlands and is both for serious runners and for those who run for sheer enjoyment, or for charity. Each year it grows in popularity and attracts entries from all over the country. As always, our priority is to have a safe, injury-free event and today we have again achieved that, together with raising £100,000 for charity.”

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner of sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “It was great to be involved with the event once again. We had 30 runners from Blythe Liggins taking part this year, and everyone really appreciated the atmosphere on the day. Once again, Kenilworth Rotary Club did a fantastic job. We are already looking forward to next year’s run."