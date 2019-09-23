Unwanted cars can be given to Warwick Trident College to help student mechanics

A college in Leamington has issued a call for unwanted old cars in a bid to help student mechanics learn the skills of the trade.

Warwick Trident College – part of WCG – is looking to Warwickshire locals to help train the mechanics of the future by donating unwanted cars to their motor vehicle course, allowing students to gain vital hands-on experience under the bonnet.

Students require a regular turnover of small hatchbacks to practice their maintenance skills and boost their mechanical knowledge, and the college is hoping to take a handful of cars that have either failed their MOTs, are unused or on their way to be scrapped, to see them through the next academic year.

Motor Vehicle Instructor and Technician at Warwick Trident College, Joshua Saul said: “The skills and knowledge that students pick up here will help them to gain a head start in a career in the motor industry, with our students going on to take a variety of roles within in the trade, as well as further their education at high profile motor sports companies.

“We are looking for small hatchbacks in any condition, whether they have failed their MOT or are simply runners that people want to get rid of, we would be more than happy to take them of their hands.

“The cars will then provide students regular access to working models, where they can practice their repair skills, build their knowledge base across the car, and undertake practical assessments.

“We can arrange collection of the vehicle, and hope that people looking to get rid of their cars will think of us before taking them to be scrapped, as they will be extremely valuable here, helping to teach the mechanics of the future.”

Lee Kirk, Head of Motor Vehicle Department at WCG said: “The skills being taught in our motor vehicle department will be extremely valuable to our students in the future.

“It will provide students with the expertise to go out into the world and deliver a valuable service for years to come, and give them the platform for progression across a range of exciting careers in the motor industry.

“I’d like to encourage anyone in Warwickshire to please consider our college if your car is no longer of use, I’m sure our students will be extremely grateful.”

To arrange the collection of an unwanted vehicle, contact Joshua Saul on 0330 135 6711 or email jsaul@warwickshire.ac.uk