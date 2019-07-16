Victoria Park cafe in Leamington now open on every day of the week

Visitors to Victoria Park in Leamington will now be able to use its cafe on every day of the week.

The cafe, attached to Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club, is under new management by Swirls.

The cafe at Victoria Park in now being managed by Swirls and is open on seven days a week.

Swirls already runs both a cafe and gelateria in Warwick Street, Leamington, and the St Nicholas Park tea shop in Warwick .

Now, after some months setting up a lease with Warwick District Council, the company has brought its food, ice cream and coffee to Victoria Park.

Swirls owner Clair Edwards said: “We’ve only been open a few days but have been amazed by the very positive welcome and custom given by Park visitors, especially from families and dog walkers.

"Swirls is already becoming a regular treat on park visits”

The cafe will be open from 8.30am to 6 p.m. every day except on Sundays when it will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm or longer.