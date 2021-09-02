Warwick and Stratford districts are set to welcome up to 50 families from Afghanistan who are fleeing Taliban rule

Warwick District Council is set to provide permanent homes for up to 25 families fleeing Afghanistan.

And Stratford district council, which covers Southam and its surrounding villages, is expected to welcome a similar number.

This follows the announcement by the Home Office on September 1 that those coming to the UK through resettlement routes, including Afghans who worked closely with the British military and UK Government in Afghanistan, will receive immediate indefinite leave after they escaped Taliban rule.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Home Secretary Priti Patel (2nd left) talking to Malalai Hussiny (wearing green headscarf) a refugee from Afghanistan who arrived on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport on August 26, 2021 in London, England. Ministry of Defence figures put the number of people evacuated by the UK since August 13 at 9,226, but there are thousands feared to be remaining. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK will use "every hour" left to evacuate people from Afghanistan as he declined to rule out British troops having to leave by the end of Friday. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As well as sourcing suitable housing to accommodate around 100 people identified through the government’s Afghan Relocation Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme, Warwick District Council’s housing team will be working alongside Warwickshire County Council, public health and community groups to prepare for a safe and smooth integration for those resettling here.

At the same time, Stratford District Council has been working to identify privately rented self-contained accommodation for up to 25 families and is encouraging local landlords to get in touch if they have a property to let.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for homes, health and wellbeing, Cllr Jan Matecki said: “As a child from a displaced family the situation faced in the past weeks by those fleeing Afghanistan is very close to my heart.

"My parents were amongst the lucky ones who benefited from the generosity of this country at the end of the Second World War when as Polish nationals they found themselves in a situation when they had no home to return to.

"I am therefore proud that our Council is now going the extra mile to support and provide a safe and welcoming home to as many families and individuals from Afghanistan as possible.”

Councillor Jo Barker, Stratford District Council's homes, health and wellbeing portfolio holder added: “What is happening in Afghanistan is both shocking and heart-breaking and the situation facing these families is frightening.

"We are working with partners to do all we can to offer the help and support these families need.

"Refugees coming to Britain feel safer here than they do almost anywhere else, and I know that if I was in their situation, I would hope there would be a nation who would take me in.

"It’s also amazing to see so many willing volunteers who want to help.”