Warwick Castle celebrates local archers in Tokyo Olympics - including one archer from Kenilworth

Families of Team GB archers recently gathered at Warwick Castle to show support for those competing in the Olympics.

To mark the start of the individual archery events at the Tokyo Olympics last week, the friends and families of the Team GB Olympics archers gathered at the castle to show their support and express their pride in the athletes’ Olympic journeys.

Four of the six archers who competed in Tokyo for Great Britain have strong Midlands connections, including Tom Hall and Patrick Huston, whose friends and family were at the castle.

Back row, left to right: Howard Hall, Anjelica Tench, Allison Tench, Alex Tench, Chris Guerin. Front row, left to right: Lewis Copson, Elisa Gradwohl. Vanessa Hall, Neil Armitage and Emma Davis. Photo supplied

Tom Hall is currently based in Kenilworth and has a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Warwick.

Patrick Huston is originally from Northern Ireland but now based in Telford.

Present on the day were Howard Hall and Vanessa Hall, Tom Hall’s parents, along with his fiancé Emma Davis and best friends Chris Guerin and Elisa Gradwohl.

Patrick Huston’s fiancé Anjelica Tench was in attendance with her mother, Allison Tench and her brother, Alex Tench.

Anjelica Tench (Patrick Huston's fiance) and Emma Davis (Tom Hall's fiance) at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

They were accompanied by Archery GB’s CEO Neil Armitage and welcomed by Warwick Castle’s Divisional Director Nick Blofeld and the Castle’s Bowman, Lewis Copson.

Allison Tench, Patrick Huston's future mother in law (left) and Anjelica Tench Patrick Hustin's Fiance (Right) at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

Chris Guerin (left), Elisa Gradwohl (Right) - Tom Hall's Best Friends. (Front) Emma Davis - Tom Hall's Fiance at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied