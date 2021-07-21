Warwick fundraiser set to host charity event in the town for a cause close to her heart

A fundraiser from Warwick is set to host a charity event in the town later this year to help raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Vicki Monkton, who has lived in and around Warwick all her life, will be hosting a charity quiz night with a raffle in aid of Parkinsons UK.

She decided to help raise money for the charity after her mum was diagnosed with Parkinsons.

Vicki said: "Around two years ago my mum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

"It was very hard to take in and upsetting. I decided that rather than sit around and mope I would like to raise money and awareness for Parkinsons UK."

To support the charity Vicki and her family has planned on hosting an event last year but this had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

She said: "With the help of my husband and two children we decided on a quiz night. We arranged it all for last year but then Covid hit so unfortunately it was cancelled.

"We did run an online raffle instead which we raised money from as we had already been donated prizes.

"That wasn’t enough for me though as I had set out to do a quiz night and wanted to see it through to the end.

"So now with restrictions lifting and going back to some kind of normality I thought it would be the perfect time."

The quiz night is due to take place on September 11 at The Cavern Sports and Music Bar in Welton Road in Warwick.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets are £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and a cake sale.

Vicki added: "People can get involved by buying tickets for the quiz, donating raffle prizes, tombola prizes or even by baking some cakes.

"We are also looking for local businesses to help by donating a prize for the raffle."