Warwick Hospital celebrates success in their first 3D printed ankle replacement

Left to right: Dr Emert White, consultant anaesthetist, Mr Gurdip Chahal, trauma and orthopaedic consultant, and Mr Ajay Chourasia, orthopaedic registrar pictured after the operation. Photo supplied

Staff at Warwick Hospital are celebrating after having success in their first 3D printed ankle replacement on an 82-year-old patient.

Mr Gurdip Chahal, trauma and orthopaedic xonsultant specialising in foot and ankle surgery, along with the trauma and orthopaedic team, planned the operation, which took place on August 9, using computer aided technology via webinars with teams in the United States.

JAMO Orthopaedics Ltd aided the process of planning, supplied the 3D printed sterile cutting jigs and offered support for the surgery.

Mr Gurdip Chahal, Trauma and Orthopaedic Consultant. Photo supplied

The operation was collaborative effort between the General Manager of Orthopaedic Surgery Tamara Harries, JAMO orthopaedics, the design team in the United States and the Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic clinical team lead by Mr Chahal.

The patient had been suffering with severe debilitating pain due to osteoarthritis of the ankle joint for many years.

Feedback from the patient has been extremely positive. They said: “I am so impressed with the movement in my ankle after the operation which had been stiff and painful causing limitations to my walking.

"I have already started to fully weight bear on my ankle again without pain.”

Mr Gurdip Chahal said: “Performing this successful operation has made me incredibly proud of the clinical team at Warwick Hospital for supporting such an innovative procedure.

“Ultimately, as surgeons we strive for the best clinical outcomes for our patients and it is immensely rewarding when we can combine the latest technology with design to achieve this.”